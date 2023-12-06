Where can Russia’s Putin travel? How arrest warrants for war crimes limit places he can visit

NEW YORK - Russian President Vladimir Putin is cautious about where he travels abroad these days.

To visit any of the 123 countries that are members of the International Criminal Court risks his arrest on a warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

While the warrant has limited Mr Putin’s travels, it’s far from certain that he or other senior Russian leaders will be brought to justice under international law.

Meanwhile, the ICC is investigating other potential atrocities. For its part, Ukraine put captured Russian soldiers on trial for war crimes within months of the conflict’s start.

What are war crimes?

They are violations of the rules of warfare as set out in various treaties, notably the Geneva Conventions, a series of agreements concluded between 1864 and 1949.

War crimes include willful killing, torture, rape, using starvation as a weapon, shooting combatants who have surrendered, deploying banned weapons such as chemical and biological arms, and deliberately attacking civilian targets. The Kremlin has rejected allegations that its troops have committed such transgressions in Ukraine.

What is Putin accused of?

In arrest warrants issued March 17, 2023, the Hague-based ICC accused Mr Putin and Ms Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, his commissioner for children’s rights, of bearing responsibility for the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia since the war began.

Human rights experts estimate that more than 19,000 children were deported as of late August.

Russian officials say they have taken the children in as a war-time humanitarian gesture.

How has the warrant affected Putin’s travels?

Since the ICC announced the warrant, Mr Putin hasn’t left Russia except to visit other states that are not parties to the court – China and former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – as well as Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that on Dec 6 he would visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which are also not ICC members.

Mr Putin skipped the mid-August Brics summit in South Africa, after that country made clear that as an ICC signatory it would have to arrest him.

What crimes is the ICC investigating?

It sent a team of 42 people – its largest such deployment – to Ukraine to investigate crimes that fall within the court’s jurisdiction.

Although Ukraine is not an ICC member, it accepted the court’s jurisdiction for incidents on its territory starting months before Russia seized the country’s Crimea peninsula in 2014.