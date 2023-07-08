What's on the table for Nato at Vilnius summit?

BRUSSELS - Nato leaders will meet in Vilnius on July 11-12 to tackle a wide range of topics, from divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid and Sweden’s accession, to boosting ammunitions stockpiles and reviewing the first defence plans in decades.

It will be the fourth Nato summit since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the first held virtually on Feb 25, 2022, just one day after the assault, followed by meetings in Brussels and in Madrid.

The extraordinary flurry of gatherings stands in contrast to the previous rhythm of annual Nato summits and shows how war on its doorstep has forced the alliance to strengthen cooperation.

Security measures in Vilnius will be high, with three German Patriot air defence units deployed to protect the venue, a first for a Nato summit. Additional fighter jets will patrol the skies of Lithuania, which is wedged between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus and has long been seen as a vulnerable spot on Nato’s eastern flank.

Following is a list of the main issues to be discussed in Vilnius:

Ukraine membership

The summit looks set to be dominated by how Nato will define its future relationship with Ukraine, amid repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelensky for Kyiv to receive an invitation into the alliance at Vilnius.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has made clear that Kyiv will not become a member while war rages, and that the Vilnius summit will not issue a formal invitation.

Still, allies are divided over how swiftly Ukraine should be allowed to join after the fighting ends.

While eastern European countries say a road map should be offered to Kyiv at the summit, the United States and Germany are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

In the run-up to Vilnius, more countries have backed a British proposal to allow Kyiv to skip the so-called Membership Action Plan (MAP) programme that sets out political, economic and military targets candidates have to meet and that other eastern European nations had to pass before joining Nato.

With such a move, the alliance could address demands to go beyond the declaration of the Bucharest summit in 2008, which said Ukraine would become a member eventually, without offering Kyiv an actual invitation or timetable.

Nato is also likely to find a stronger wording than 2008 to underscore Kyiv’s perspective for joining the alliance.

Leaders could agree upon something like “Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato”, echoing remarks by Mr Stoltenberg on a visit to Kyiv in April, or stress that “trans-Atlantic security would be incomplete without Ukraine”.