What would happen if Ukraine joined Nato?

BRUSSELS – Ukraine stepped up its efforts to join Nato after Russia invaded in February 2022, arguing that the security assurances given by Moscow, Washington and London when it relinquished its nuclear arsenal to Russia in 1994 were clearly worthless.

While eastern European countries say some sort of a road map should be offered to Kyiv at a Nato summit in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday, the United States and Germany are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Nato’s expansion towards Russia’s borders over the past two decades as a key reason for his decision to send tens of thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine, on Feb 24, 2022.

Any expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation must be agreed by all 31 members, and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has already ruled out a formal invitation for Kyiv at the summit.

The following are the steps that Ukraine has taken on its way to Nato membership, a possible compromise over the next steps – and Russia’s view of the developments.

An unmapped path

In 2008, Nato agreed at a Bucharest summit that Ukraine – which was part of the Moscow-ruled Soviet Union until its 1991 demise – could eventually join the alliance.

But Nato leaders did not give Kyiv a so-called Membership Action Plan (MAP) laying out a road map for bringing it closer to the bloc. Moscow then illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed separatist proxies in eastern Ukraine.

In a rare visit to Kyiv this April, Mr Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s “rightful place” was in Nato but later made clear it would not be able to join while the war with Russia, whose forces now occupy more of Ukraine’s east and south, rages on.

At the start of June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation understood this position, but at the end of the month he repeated calls for Ukraine to receive a “political invitation” to Nato at the summit.

Under the MAP process followed by other former communist countries in eastern Europe, candidates have to prove they meet political, economic and military criteria and are able to contribute militarily to Nato operations.

Since 1999, most countries aiming to join Nato have participated in a MAP although this procedure is not mandatory: Finland and Sweden, formerly neutral states which worked closely with Nato, were invited to join the alliance directly.

It is unclear what Ukraine’s path to membership will look like as more and more countries, Britain and Germany among them, suggest skipping the MAP process.

With such a move, Nato could address demands by Kyiv and its allies in eastern Europe to go beyond the language of the 2008 Bucharest summit agreement without offering Ukraine an actual invitation or timetable.

Ukraine’s military has taken major steps towards Nato standards since Russia’s all-out invasion.

The process is accelerating as its Soviet-built arms and ammunition gradually run out and the West trains Ukrainian troops according to Nato standards and sends more and more advanced weaponry.