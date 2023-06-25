What we know about Russia's Wagner mutiny

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin faced the most serious challenge to his long rule on Saturday when the leader of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to topple Moscow’s military leadership.

Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, released a series of messages from late on Friday into Saturday claiming that he and his troops had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and taken control of its military sites.

That sparked a series of extraordinarily fast-moving events, with the private army initially threatening to march on Moscow before Prigozhin suddenly announced a pullback.

Here is what we know so far:

What started the rebellion?

For months, Mr Prigozhin has been locked in a power struggle with the Russian military’s top brass, blaming them for his troops’ deaths in eastern Ukraine.

He has repeatedly accused them of failing to equip his private army adequately and of holding up progress with bureaucracy, while claiming victories won by Wagner as their own.

On Friday, Mr Prigozhin’s anger appeared to boil over as he accused Moscow’s military leadership of ordering strikes on Wagner camps and killing a large number of forces.

He said they had to be stopped and vowed to “go to the end”, and later claimed his forces had downed a Russian military helicopter.

Hours later, Mr Prigozhin said he had military sites in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don “under control”.

The private military force reportedly then advanced on, with the governor of the Lipetsk region, whose capital is about 420km south of Moscow, saying the troops were “moving across” the territory.

But just as suddenly, Mr Prigozhin announced that his troops were turning back to avoid spilling blood.

His fighters also began withdrawing from Rostov-on-Don.