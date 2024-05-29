What Ukraine's allies have said about striking Russia with Western weapons

KYIV - Ukraine has urged its allies to allow Kyiv to use Western-supplied arms to conduct strikes inside Russia and abandon an official position some of them have held throughout Russia's 27-month-old full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters on May 20 that talks had taken place with Kyiv's allies about using their weapons to strike Russian military targets at the border and further inside Russia.

He said the talks had yielded "nothing positive", but some partners have shifted their rhetoric on the matter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Nato members on May 28 that they were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Here's what Kyiv's partners have said:

The United States

Then-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said in 2023: "I can say that we have asked the Ukrainians not to use US-supplied equipment for direct attacks into Russia."

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on May 28 that Washington was aware of Mr Zelensky's comments on the matter.

"I would tell you that there's no change to our policy at this point. We don't encourage or enable the use of US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia."

"We do not want this to escalate in any form," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged members of the Western military alliance to lift restrictions on the use of their weapons to allow Ukraine to strike "legitimate military targets" inside Russia.

"The time has come to consider whether it will be right to lift some of the restrictions which have been imposed because we see now that especially in the Kharkiv region, the front line and the borderline is more or less the same," said Mr Stoltenberg, adding the decision was up to each country.

Nato itself, as an organisation, does not deliver arms to Ukraine.