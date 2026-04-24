What to know about the Falkland Islands as US considers reassessing position

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The coast of the West Falkland, of the Falkland Islands, is seen from an airplane May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

LONDON, April 24 - The United States could seek to punish Britain for its lack of support on the Iran war by reviewing its position on London's claim to the Falkland Islands, an internal Pentagon email described to Reuters by a U.S. official states.

The proposal on the remote British-ruled archipelago in the South Atlantic is among a range of options being considered by President Donald Trump's administration to pressure NATO allies it believes failed to support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran.

Below is background on the Falkland Islands:

WHAT ARE THE FALKLAND ISLANDS?

The Falklands are a group of islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, about 500 km (300 miles) east of the Argentine mainland and roughly 13,000 km from Britain. They consist of two main islands, East Falkland and West Falkland, and 778 smaller islands.

The first recorded landing on the Falklands was made in 1690 by English naval captain John Strong. Britain took formal possession of West Falkland in 1765 and while France and Spain each had settlements on the islands at different times, Britain reasserted control in 1833 and has administered the islands since.

The Falklands, whose population numbers about 3,660, have their own elected legislative assembly that manages domestic affairs. Most residents are of British descent, though the population also includes people from Saint Helena, Chile and the Philippines.

The economy is based mainly on fishing licences, farming and tourism.

WHY BRITAIN AND ARGENTINA WENT TO WAR OVER THE FALKLANDS

Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the islands - which it calls the Malvinas - arguing it inherited them from Spain after independence in 1816 and that Britain took control in 1833 through an illegal colonial act.

Britain argues the islanders have a right to decide their own future. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands rested with Britain.

In April 1982, Argentina's military government led by Leopoldo Galtieri ordered the invasion of the islands, believing Britain would not respond with force.

However, Britain's then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sent a naval task force and regained control after 74 days of fighting. Argentina surrendered in June 1982, and the defeat accelerated the fall of Argentina's military junta.

In total, 649 Argentine soldiers were killed in the fighting along with 255 British service personnel and three Falkland islanders.

The conflict was a defining moment for Thatcher, who had been struggling in government before the war.

The victory was reported gleefully by Britain's tabloid press and boosted confidence in the British military after a period in which its global might had been widely questioned.

The conflict, and Britain's ongoing claim to the islands, sparked deep resentment in Argentina, which remains to this day.

The United States initially tried to mediate but later supported Britain with intelligence, logistics and access to military facilities.

France, which had supplied Argentina with missiles before the war, later imposed an arms embargo on Buenos Aires and provided intelligence and logistical support to Britain during the conflict.

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF THE ISLANDS TODAY?

Britain still claims sovereignty over the Falklands and maintains a military presence there, including an air base at Mount Pleasant.

Argentina, with the backing of China, continues to press its claim through diplomatic channels and international bodies such as the United Nations. The two countries restored diplomatic relations after the war, but talks on sovereignty remain stalled.

In a 2013 referendum, 99.8% of voters backed remaining under British rule, on a turnout of about 92%. Britain cites the vote as evidence of the islanders' wishes and says it will not discuss sovereignty without their consent.

Argentina rejected the referendum, saying the population was implanted after Britain took control in 1833.

WHAT DOES THE UNITED NATIONS SAY?

The United Nations lists the Falklands as a non-self-governing territory and has repeatedly called on Britain and Argentina to resume talks to resolve the dispute peacefully.

The international body has not ruled on sovereignty and does not recognise either claim as definitive.

Argentina presents the issue at the U.N. as a decolonisation dispute. Britain says the principle does not apply because the islanders are a settled population.

WHY DOES THE ISSUE MATTER GEOPOLITICALLY?

China, which expanded its ties with Argentina in recent years, has voiced support for Argentina's claim, calling for negotiations.

The United States has generally avoided taking sides on sovereignty since 1982. The State Department's website says the islands are administered by Britain while noting Argentina's claim.

The Pentagon email floated reviewing European "imperial possessions," including the Falkland Islands, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Argentine President Javier Milei, who holds a strongly pro-U.S. stance and has built a public rapport with Trump, has said that Argentina maintains its claim to the Falklands but has ruled out the use of force, saying the issue should be pursued diplomatically. REUTERS