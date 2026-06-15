What to know about historic Kyiv monastery damaged in Russian strike

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Emergency workers extinguish a fire on the roof of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, after it was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

KYIV, June 15 - The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a symbol of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural history whose golden domes have towered over the capital for almost a millennium, was set ablaze on Monday during a Russian attack, Ukrainian authorities said.

Here are some facts about the monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site:

ITS HISTORY DATES BACK TO 11TH CENTURY

A grand complex with striking belltowers, resplendent churches, chapels, gates and seminary buildings, the Lavra was founded by monks near the Dnipro river in 1051.

The first historian of Ukraine, Nestor the Chronicler, lived and worked at the monastery. Over the next centuries, the monastery emerged as a leading spiritual centre of Kyivan Rus, where chroniclers, icon painters and physicians worked, fostering the development of education.

The complex grew to become the main sacred site of Orthodox Christianity in eastern Europe. A short drive from Kyiv's bustling city centre, it continues to draw large numbers of worshippers and tourists.

SPRAWLING COMPLEX

The complex, whose name means "monastery of the caves", occupies more than 20 hectares and has more than 100 buildings, housing several churches and chapels. Six ancient underground churches are located in the caves of the monastery. It also houses several museums.

CAVES

The monastery comprises a network of surface and underground churches dating from the 11th to the 19th centuries, set within a labyrinthine cave complex extending over 600 metres.

Home to monks for centuries, the caves were dug into Dnipro hills between 5 and 15 metres deep.

The bodies of monks rest within the monastery's caves, including the first monk to inhabit the caves, St Anthony.

DORMITION CATHEDRAL SET ON FIRE

A Russian strike set fire to the roof of the Dormition Cathedral, the main cathedral of the monastery complex, Ukrainian officials said.

The cathedral, whose history also dates back to the 11th century, served as a necropolis for the medieval princes of Kyiv. It was also badly damaged during World War Two.

"This strike on the Lavra is an attack on the Christian community and on the cultural heritage of humanity," Zelenskiy said, adding that the site would be fully restored.

Russia denied striking the cathedral, saying it had been damaged by a U.S.-made Patriot air defence missile. REUTERS