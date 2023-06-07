What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, and what happened?

KYIV - A huge Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, unleashing floodwaters across the war zone.

Ukraine said Russia destroyed it, while Moscow said Kyiv sabotaged it to cut off water supplies to Crimea and distract attention from a “faltering” counteroffensive.

What is the dam, what happened – and what is not known?

The Kakhovka Dam

The dam, part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, is 30m tall and 3.2km long. Construction was started under Soviet leader Josef Stalin and finished under strongman Nikita Khrushchev.

The dam bridged the Dnipro River, which forms the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the south of Ukraine.

Creation of the 2,155 sq km Kakhovka reservoir in Soviet times forced around 37,000 people to be moved from their homes.

The reservoir holds 18 cu km of water – a volume roughly equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

The reservoir also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

What happened?

Ukraine, which commented first, said Russia was responsible.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station from inside the facility, and said Moscow must be held to account for a “terrorist attack”.

“At 2.50am, Russian terrorists carried out an internal detonation of the structures of the Kakhovskaya HPP. About 80 settlements are in the zone of flooding,” Mr Zelensky said after an emergency meeting of senior officials.