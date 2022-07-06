BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Supporters say it's the world's most ambitious green investment rulebook and could direct huge sums of money into fighting climate change.

Critics say it's a "greenwashing" exercise that puts the European Union's climate change targets at risk.

So what is the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy?

What does it do?

The EU taxonomy is a complex system to classify which parts of the economy may be marketed as sustainable investments.

It includes economic activities, as well as detailed environmental criteria that each economic activity must meet to earn a green label.

Rules for most sectors came into effect this year, covering investments including steel plants, electric cars and building renovations.

The rules for gas and nuclear energy, however, have been long delayed amid intense lobbying from governments that disagree on whether the fuels help fight climate change.

What does it say about gas and nuclear energy?

Nothing, yet.

The European Commission made a proposal in February to add gas and nuclear power plants to the taxonomy if they meet certain criteria.

The proposal would apply from 2023, unless a majority of European Parliament, or 20 of the EU's 27 countries, veto it.

Parliament will decide whether to veto the rules in a vote on Wednesday. EU officials expect a tight ballot.

Under the Commission proposal, for a gas-fuelled power plant to be deemed green, it must emit no more than 270 grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt hour, or have average emissions of 550g CO2e/kW over 20 years. It must also commit to switch to low-carbon gases by 2035.

The Commission's original proposal for gas, published in late 2020, had included a lower 100g CO2 limit. It was amended following backlash from countries including Poland and Bulgaria, who say gas investments are needed to quit more-polluting coal.

Others, such as Denmark and Luxembourg, say it is not credible to label gas, a fossil fuel, as green.