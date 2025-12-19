What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 19 - Major shipping companies are devising strategies for a potential return to the Suez Canal after two years of disruptions due to security risks in the Red Sea.

They have ‍been ​rerouting vessels via longer, costlier routes around Africa since ‍November 2023, following attacks on commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi forces, reportedly in solidarity with Palestinians ​during warfare ​in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement reached in October has led some companies to explore resumption plans, although security remains a key concern. Below are the latest updates:

MAERSK

The Danish ‍shipping company said on Friday that one of its vessels successfully navigated the Red Sea ​and Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the ⁠first time in nearly two years.

Maersk said it has no immediate plans to fully reopen the route and it is not considering a wider East-West network change back to the trans-Suez corridor, but considers ​the feat a "stepwise approach" to resuming passage.

CMA CGM

The world's third-largest container shipping line, which has made limited ‌Suez transits when security allows, will ​use the passage for its India-U.S. INDAMEX service from January, according to a schedule published on its website.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Earlier in December, the German shipping group's CEO said the return of the shipping industry to the Suez Canal would be gradual and there would be a transition period of 60-90 days to adjust logistics and avoid sudden port congestion.

The world's fifth-largest container ‍company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk had ​called for caution in November, saying they were monitoring the situation for evidence of increased security.

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN

The ​Norwegian car shipping group is still assessing the situation and ‌will not resume sailing until certain conditions are met, a company spokesperson said on Friday. REUTERS