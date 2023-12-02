What are leaders saying at the UN climate summit?

DUBAI - World leaders addressed the COP28 summit on Saturday, where their countries' delegations are assessing progress towards meeting global climate goals.

Here are the latest comments:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

"For us it is important that this fund benefits the most vulnerable countries and that as many of us support this fund as possible," he said via a translator on the climate disaster fund. "For the countries whose prosperity has grown enormously over the last decades and which have contributed to a large extent to today's global emissions also bear responsibility: We need your support too."

BARBADOS PRIME MINISTER MIA MOTTLEY

"Loss and damage alone, however, is only a part of the equation. Because for every dollar that we spend before disaster, we can save $7 in damage, and indeed loss of lives.

"The truth is that we are in danger of being sucked in to an international media frenzy that allows us only to capture that which can be captured in a sound bite. Our world is more complex than that, and we continue to need significant funds for adaptations for countries that simply will not be met unless there's a different approach to how we address both the capitalization of the international financial institutions, the commitment of countries, and, indeed, the recognition that non state actors and individuals need to come to the table to add to the capitalization."