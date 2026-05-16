Whale that was rescued after stranded in Germany found dead in Denmark

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The whale, dubbed “Timmy” in Germany’s media, was initially spotted stuck on sandbank on March 23.

COPENHAGEN - A humpback whale that underwent a rescue operation in Germany two weeks ago after beaching itself there has been found dead near a Danish island, officials said on May 16.

“It can now be confirmed that the stranded humpback whale near Anholt is the same whale that was previously stranded in Germany and was the subject of rescue attempts,” Ms Jane Hansen, division head at the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement to AFP.

The whale, dubbed “Timmy” in Germany’s media, was initially spotted stuck on sandbank on March 23. After various failed attempts it was finally taken out to sea in a barge on May 2 and set free. AFP