Western nations bolster military presence in Eastern Mediterranean during Iran conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the bridge of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, on the day of his visit to Cyprus, showing France's solidarity after recent drone attacks amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, and aimed at reinforcing European security in the Eastern Mediterranean, on the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

ATHENS, March 10 - Western nations have bolstered their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean during the conflict in Iran, focusing on the security of Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone hit a British military base on the island on March 2.

Here is a snapshot of military assets that have been sent to the region in addition to those that had been there long-term before the conflict began on February 28.

UNITED STATES

USS Gerald R. Ford, the biggest U.S. aircraft carrier, docked at the Souda base on the Greek island of Crete two weeks ago, before sailing further east with escort ships carrying missiles.

BRITAIN

Britain dispatched Wildcat helicopters on March 6, equipped with counter-drone technology. As speculation mounted in February on U.S.-led strikes on Iran, Britain stationed additional F-35B jets at its base in Cyprus, joining the Typhoon FGR4 aircraft already there. Britain has said it will also send its destroyer, the HMS Dragon, to Cyprus.

FRANCE

France sent its flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the East Mediterranean last week, deploying a dozen naval vessels around it. It was off the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday and was heading to Cyprus. Another French frigate was docked in Souda base on Tuesday.

GERMANY

German navy frigate FGS Nordrhein-Westfalen arrived in the Cyprus region on March 8.

GREECE

Greece has sent its new Belharra frigate, Kimon, and MEKO 200 frigate called Psara, equipped with the Centauros anti-drone system, to protect the island's airspace. It also sent 4 F-16 Viper fighter jets to be stationed in western Cyprus and deployed a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system on the southeastern Greek island of Karpathos to protect eastern Crete.

ITALY

Italy deployed the Martinengo frigate to the region as part of a coordinated mission with EU partners. It was docked in Souda base on Tuesday and was expected to sail to Cyprus in the coming days.

SPAIN

Spain sent its most advanced warship, the Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Cristobal Colon, to the eastern Mediterranean. It was docked in Souda Bay on Tuesday.

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands is preparing to send the air defence frigate HNLMS Evertsen to the region.

TURKEY

Turkey has sent six F-16 aircraft and air-defence systems to northern Cyprus, a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Ankara. REUTERS