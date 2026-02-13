Western allies pledge $44 billion for Ukraine so far, says Britain

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Defence Secretary John Healey (left) addressing the media at a defence ministers' meeting at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Feb 12, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Mykhailo Fedorov.

BRUSSELS - Ukraine’s Western allies have already pledged around US$35 billion (S$44 billion) in military aid to Kyiv this year, British defence minister John Healey said on Feb 12.

The figure includes new commitments by individual countries, but also previous promises made by Ukraine’s allies, including the €11.5 billion (S$17.2 billion) already announced by Germany, a diplomat at NATO said.

“We will step up military assistance to Ukraine. We will step up pressure on Russia,” Mr Healey said, after a meeting of Ukraine’s allies.

In 2025, they raised some US$45 billion in military aid for Ukraine, and Mr Healey said they would seek to do more this year.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said his country was ready to deliver five new PAC-3 interceptors for Ukraine’s air defence, provided Ukraine’s other allies deliver at least 30 more of their own.

“We all know it’s about saving lives,” Mr Pistorius said alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Mykhailo Fedorov.

Moscow has been pummelling Ukrainian energy sites with drones and missiles, plunging thousands of households into darkness during the harshest winter since it started its invasion four years ago.

Mr Pistorius described it as “terrorism” against civilians. AFP