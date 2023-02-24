West united, rest of world divided on Ukraine war

The Western world has been united in a way not seen in the post-Cold War era by the war in Ukraine, with the defeat of Russia seen as the only acceptable outcome of the conflict – even if that means more death and destruction.

But for countries in the east, such as China and India, as well as Turkey and Russia itself, the conflict has to stop as soon as possible, even if it means Ukraine ceding parts of its territory to Moscow, according to a new multi-country poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think-tank.

In particular, the poll’s results make it clear that Europeans and Americans hold many views in common about major global issues, seeing Russia as their adversary.

They also hold the belief that the coming global order will most likely be defined by two blocs led respectively by the United States and China, in contrast to the majority opinion in non-Western countries that the emergence of a multipolar world order is more probable than a bipolar arrangement.

The poll of 19,765 adults aged over 18 across 15 countries was conducted by the ECFR in early 2023 in collaboration with the Europe in a Changing World project of the Dahrendorf Programme at St Antony’s College at the University of Oxford.

Ten of the countries were in Europe (Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain), while the other five were China, India, Turkey, Russia and the US.

Delving into the poll data, it is clear that while a significant number of Europeans seek an end to the war as soon as possible, there is a clear trend pointing towards a preference for the conflict to endure for some time longer if it means a decisive Ukrainian victory.

That was also true for American respondents, who expressed the opinion that Ukraine must regain its territory if lasting peace is to be secured.

The reverse was true in the case of non-Western countries, with 54 per cent of Indian respondents, 48 per cent of Turks and 42 per cent of Chinese saying that it would be worth Ukraine giving up territory if it expedites the end of the war.

Nevertheless, almost a third of people in both India and Turkey were in support of Ukraine regaining all of its territory, even if more Ukrainians were killed and displaced.

Perceptions of Russia also revealed a divide between the East and the West.

Most Americans and Europeans saw Russia as an “adversary” or “rival”, according to the poll.

Seventy-one per cent of American respondents, 77 per cent of Britons and 65 per cent of those polled in European Union countries used one of these two terms to describe Russia, indicating that they saw the future of relations with the Kremlin as one of confrontation.

In contrast, 51 per cent of Indians described Russia as an “ally” and a further 29 per cent saw it as a “partner”.