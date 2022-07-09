West seeks to unblock Ukraine's grain ports as Russia digs in

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine's allies on Friday (July 8) urged Russia to allow Kyiv to ship blockaded grain out to an increasingly hungry world, as a belligerent Moscow warned Western nations against attempts to enact reprisals over an invasion now well into its fifth month.

Signalling that the Kremlin was in no mood for compromise, President Vladimir Putin said continued use of sanctions against Russia risked causing "catastrophic" energy price rises, and his top diplomat clashed with his Western counterparts at a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting.

As Ukraine called on allies to step up deliveries of high-precision weapons to slow Russia's advance, Moscow's envoy to London offered little prospect of a pull-back from parts of Ukraine under Russian control.

Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Reuters that Russian troops would capture the rest of the eastern Donbas region and were unlikely to withdraw from land across the southern coast.

Ukraine would eventually have to strike a peace deal or"continue slipping down this hill" to ruin, he said.

On the Donbas front lines, Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling of towns and villages ahead of an anticipated push for more territory.

'Scorched earth tactics'

On Thursday, Putin had indicated that current prospects of finding a solution to the conflict were dim, saying Russia's campaign in Ukraine had barely got started.

Ambassador Kelin's remarks gave an insight into Russia's potential endgame - a forced partition that would leave its former Soviet neighbour shorn of more than a fifth of its post-Soviet territory.

"We are going to liberate all of the Donbas," Kelin said.

"Of course it is difficult to predict the withdrawal of our forces from the southern part of Ukraine because we have already experience that after withdrawal, provocations start."

An escalation of the war was possible, he added.

Ukrainian officials said they needed more high-grade Western weapons to shore up the their defences.