West lacking 'unity' over Ukraine war, Zelensky says at Davos

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky joins via video conference as part of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on May 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
DAVOS, Switzerland (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (May 25) that the West remained divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia's months-long invasion.

"Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can't see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united," Zelensky said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum.

Washington and European countries have poured billions of dollars' worth of arms into Ukraine to help the country's outgunned forces beat back the better-armed Russian invaders.

Kyiv has called for greater support, membership to the US-led Nato military alliance, and for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country.

Zelensky said Ukraine was grateful for support from US President Joe Biden but said resolve was lagging closer to home.

"We are on the European continent and we need the support of a united Europe," he added.

Zelensky specifically named neighbouring Hungary, which has voiced opposition to a European Union-wide embargo on Russian oil, another key Ukrainian demand.

"Hungary is not as united as rest of EU," Zelensky said.

He also pointed to a lack of consensus over Sweden and Finland's historic bid to join Nato, which has been called into question by Turkey.

"Is there this unity regarding the accession of Finland and Sweden to Nato? No, no. So, is there a strong joint West? No," the Ukrainian leader said.

