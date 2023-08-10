West imposes new sanctions three years after Belarus crackdown

WASHINGTON/VILNIUS - Western powers on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Belarus, three years after mass pro-democracy protests crushed by strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, whose government lashed out at criticism on the anniversary.

Mr Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow who has ruled Belarus since 1994, was widely accused of falsifying the results of the Aug 9, 2020 election to give himself a sixth term.

The fallout led to the biggest protests in recent Belarusian history that were put down with force. Three years on, nearly 1,500 people are in jail and tens of thousands more have fled the country.

The United States, which already has sweeping sanctions on Belarus, said it was taking further action including against state carrier Belavia, making business dealings with the airline a crime, and blacklisting a tobacco mogul close to Mr Lukashenko.

The State Department said it was also banning the issuing of visas to 101 Belarusian officials, judges and others accused of subverting democracy.

“The United States continues to stand with the brave people of Belarus as they seek a country grounded in the rule of law, respect for human rights and an accountable, democratically elected government,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller renewed support for exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and activists who are pressing for “free and fair elections and a peaceful and sovereign Belarus”.

In coordinated action, Canada announced new sanctions and said there were parallel actions planned from the European Union, Britain and New Zealand.

“There can be no impunity for human rights abusers, and the Belarusian regime’s support for the Russian leadership’s brazen acts will not go unpunished,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

Mr Lukashenko has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Belarus’ neighbours Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland denounced an “illegitimate regime” and its “massive domestic repression”.

In a joint statement, they said Belarus political prisoners “are submitted to inhumane treatments, even torture, and many have been denied all communications for months”.

In Vilnius, hundreds of Belarusians and others marched on Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of the mass pro-democracy protests.

“We are all children of a country that belongs to all of us, and not to the usurpers,” the exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said at the protest in the Lithuanian capital.

“I want to say to our enemies – We won’t give up. Nothing will stop us until we have taken back our country,” she said.