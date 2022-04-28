'We'll fight as long as we have to', Ukrainian fighter says from Mariupol

KYIV (REUTERS) - A Ukrainian soldier holed up in a steel works in Mariupol said his forces would fight for as long as needed and he urged world leaders to find a way to save civilians and the hundreds of troops trapped in Russia's "medieval" siege.

Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, spoke in an interview with Reuters from the steel works that is the last redoubt for the port city's defenders.

Russian forces have reduced large parts of Mariupol to ruins around the vast complex and its underground catacombs, where Capt Palamar and a Ukrainian contingent are making a last stand.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed control of the city last week, said the plant should be sealed off so that "not a fly" could escape.

"As long as we're here and holding the defence... the city is not theirs," Capt Palamar said.

He said heavy fighting still raged and they were constantly being bombed.

At one point, Russian forces sent in a column of tanks and armoured vehicles and infantry, but the defenders destroyed it.

He said tactics were constantly changing.

"The tactic (now) is like a medieval siege. We're encircled, they are no longer throwing lots of forces to break our defensive line. They're conducting air strikes," he said.

Capt Palamar, who is married with one child, refused to give precise details about operations because they could help the enemy.

He would not say how much food and ammunition they had left, but said that they still had hundreds of fighters.

"Of course, our resources aren't infinite and they are running lower with every passing day of intense fighting. The situation is difficult, but we're going to battle and fight for as long as we have to."

He said they had more than 500 wounded fighters, some in serious condition.

"We don't have the conditions to treat them, to carry out really difficult surgery... medicine is running out, bandages and food and water."

The capture of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov in the south of the industrial Donbas region, is crucial to Russian efforts to secure a land bridge to the Crimean peninsula it seized from Ukraine in 2014.