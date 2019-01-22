WEF19: What's being said at Davos?

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - World leaders, finance chiefs, business head honchos and celebrities have descended on Davos for the World Economic Forum. Here's what they're saying:

"After two years of solid expansion, the world economy is growing more slowly than expected and risks are rising. Does that mean a global recession is around the corner? No. But the risk of a sharper decline in global growth has certainly increased." - International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde

"Brazil is taking measures so that the world re-establishes confidence in us, that our business returns to flourishing between Brazil and the world, without being guided by ideology. We will show that we are a country that is safe for investments, especially in the area of agri-business, which is very important for us." - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

"There are so many variables and so much uncertainty globally, from the trade tension to geopolitical changes, so a lot of market activity and market sentiment are out of our control... Sometimes we spook ourselves, so it remains to be seen how slow is slow, how bad is bad, let's see how the first quarter looks" - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Laura Cha

"With the rise of trade tension and protectionism, it stands to reason that confidence is waning. We were a little bit spoiled by the environment the past six to eight years after the financial crisis... People are getting used to the volatility." - US chairman at PwC Tim Ryan