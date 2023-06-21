Clean energy funding in Global South must soar to meet climate goals, says IEA

PARIS - Financing for clean energy in developing and emerging economies excluding China must increase seven-fold within a decade if global warming is to be capped at tolerable levels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday.

To keep Paris climate temperature goals in play, annual investment for non-fossil fuel energy in these countries will need to jump from US$260 billion (S$350 billion) to nearly US$2 trillion, the intergovernmental agency said in a report.

“Financing clean energy in the emerging and developing world is the fault line of reaching international climate goals,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol told journalists in a briefing on Tuesday.

The report comes on the eve of the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, which seeks to galvanise support for revamping the mid-20th century architecture governing financial flows from rich to developing nations.

Speeding the transition from dirty to clean energy, and helping the Global South cope with and prepare for devastating climate impacts are high on the summit agenda.

Virtually all of the nearly 800 million people lacking electricity and the 2.4 billion without access to clean cooking fuels are in poor and emerging countries.

Under current policy trends, one-third of the rise in energy use in these nations over the next decade will be met by burning fossil fuels, the main driver of global warming, the IEA warned.

“Clean energy investments is increasing gradually – this is a good news,” said Dr Birol.

“The bad news is that more than 90 per cent of that increase in clean energy since the Paris Agreement in 2015 comes from advanced economies and China.”

“Only 10 per cent comes from the emerging and developing countries,” he added. “We need to change this trend.”

Solar is cheapest

With China included in the calculation, private and public money pouring into renewables and other forms of carbon neutral energy will need to more than triple from US$770 billion in 2022 to about US$2.5 trillion per year by the early 2030s.

Investment must remain at those levels until mid-century to help keep the earth’s average surface temperature “well below” 2 deg C, and 1.5 deg C if possible, the Paris climate treaty’s binding and aspirational targets, respectively.

The potential for rapidly ramping up renewable energy is there, according to the report.