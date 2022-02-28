We don't know how to go back': A mother's journey across invaded Ukraine

BUCHAREST (REUTERS) - The day before Russia invaded Ukraine, Ms Iryna Kyrychenko and her husband went to sleep thinking they would take their two young daughters to visit their grandmother the next day.

Instead, they woke up in their house in Kyiv to sounds of missile explosions, hastily packed some clothes, and fled.

First they went to friends in a village nearby, then to a city in western Ukraine, then across the Romanian border, leaving Ms Kyrychenko's husband, who at 38 is of conscription age, behind.

Three days later, Ms Kyrychenko, a 37-year-old operations manager at a tech company, and her two daughters, Xenia, 11 and Alisa, 7, reached the Romanian capital Bucharest, miles removed from a life in Kyiv she describes as "very simple, very nice".

Nearly 400,000 people had fled into central Europe by Sunday (Feb 27), with queues at border crossings stretching back for kilometres.

"When we were driving, some rockets exploded near us," she said about their journey in the room she booked at a budget hotel near Bucharest's main railway station.

"It was really dangerous... the kids right now are scared of airplanes here and if somewhere in the street there is a big noise, they are scared."

She said the 500km from the village not far from Kyiv to the city of Chernivtsi in western Ukraine near the northern Romanian border crossing of Siret took them 14 hours as not all petrol stations had fuel.

Ms Kyrychenko's husband drove them as close to the border checkpoint as he could, but the long line of vehicles meant she and her daughters went the last 6km on foot.

After a two-hour wait, they crossed into Romania on Friday morning, where they were met by volunteers carrying food, hot drinks and offers of transport and lodging.

"The kids were full of food, snacks, some fruit, water, toys also," she said as Xenia played on a tablet near her. The teddy bears volunteers had given them were resting on the windowsill next to the school supplies they brought with them from Kyiv.

Her voice crumbled as she recalled how "the children were crying because they left their father".