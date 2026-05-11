Water levels on Rhine river in Germany rising after rain, may normalise this week

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A drone view shows a barge on the Rhine river in front of the Muenster cathedral ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, May 1, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HAMBURG, May 11 - Rain has increased water levels on the river Rhine in Germany enabling cargo vessels to sail with more freight after shallow water hindered shipping last week, although full loads are largely still not possible, traders said on Monday.

Dry weather in April meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded, with some sailing half full. Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs.

Rain in the last week means water levels have risen and vessels are generally able to sail about 70% to 90% full against only half full early last week, traders said.

Operations are close to normal in some northern river sections including around Duisburg and Cologne but at the chokepoint of Kaub vessels can only sail about 70% full.

But water at Kaub could return to levels allowing full loads later this week as recent rain drains into the river, they said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, chemicals, coal and oil products, including heating oil.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought led to unusually low water levels on the river. REUTERS