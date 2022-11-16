Warsaw says Russian-made missile hit Polish village; Nato allies ready response

WARSAW, Poland – Poland said late on Tuesday that a Russian-made missile hit a village near its border with Ukraine, killing two people.

“A Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland,” Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

He said the Russian ambassador to Poland was summoned to give “immediate detailed explanations”.

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said allegations that one of Ukraine’s missiles landed in Poland were a “conspiracy theory”.

“Russia now promotes a conspiracy theory that it was allegedly a missile of Ukrainian air defence that fell on the territory of Poland. Which is not true. No one should buy Russian propaganda or amplify its messages,” he said in a Twitter post.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address the strike in Poland proves that Russian terrorism is not limited to Ukraine, without offering evidence of such an attack.

“How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not stop on our country? Poland, the Baltic states – it’s only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further,” he said.