Poland says has detained Ukrainian working for Russia

WARSAW - Poland’s special services on Feb 15 said they had detained a Ukrainian citizen who was working for the Russian secret services.

The man, who was “acting within an organised criminal group, under the orders of the Russian secret services”, is accused of “preparations for diversion and sabotage actions”, said a statement by the Polish agency.

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since Moscow invaded two years ago.

The man, who was arrested on Jan 31, was “preparing to torch buildings in the (southwestern) city of Wroclaw, close to infrastructure elements of strategic importance”, said Warsaw.

The man faces 12 years in prison if convicted.

Polish authorities did not reveal his age.

In 2023, 16 foreign nationals from countries “east” of Poland were accused of spying, preparing acts of sabotage, and collecting information for Russia, notably with regards to the transit of arms to Ukraine.

A loyal ally of Kyiv’s, Poland is one of the main countries through which Western nations can transfer weapons and munitions to Ukraine to help in the fight against Russia. AFP