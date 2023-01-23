Warplanes escort Poland to Greece Ryanair flight after bomb alert

ATHENS - Greek warplanes scrambled on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, officials said.

Two F-16 jets escorted the flight, which took off from Katowice for Athens, as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia, the source told AFP.

The Boeing 737 had earlier been escorted by Hungarian warplanes, the official added.

The flight finally landed at an isolated area at Athens International Airport shortly before 1600 GMT (midnight on Monday, Singapore time), a delay of nearly 2.5 hours.

“The passengers have disembarked and are being inspected,” Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou told AFP.

“There were 190 people on board including the crew. The plane will be checked after the passengers,” she said.

As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear who made the bomb claim.

“The pilot informed the Athens control tower but we don’t know where the information originally came from,” Ms Dimoglidou said. AFP