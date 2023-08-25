Global warming decimates Antarctica's emperor penguin chicks

PARIS - Helpless emperor penguin chicks perished at multiple breeding grounds in West Antarctica late last year, drowning or freezing to death when sea ice eroded by global warming gave way under their tiny feet, scientists said on Thursday.

Of five sites monitored in the Bellingshausen Sea region, all but one experienced a 100 per cent loss of chicks, they reported in Communications: Earth & Environment, a Nature journal.

They called it a “catastrophic breeding failure”.

“This is the first major breeding failure of emperor penguins across several colonies due to sea ice loss, and is probably a sign of things to come,” lead author Peter Fretwell, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP.

“We have been predicting it for some time, but actually seeing it happening is grim.”

Last year’s southern hemisphere spring – from mid-September to mid-December – saw record-low sea ice in the Southern Ocean, especially along the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, a prime breeding ground for the world’s largest penguin species.

The precocious break-up of ice that forms over open water adjacent to land proved fatal for thousands of hatchlings not yet mature enough to cope with frigid ocean waters.

A baby emperor penguin emerges from an egg kept warm in winter by a male, while the female in a breeding pair embarks on a two-month fishing expedition. Upon returning to the colony, she feeds hatchlings by regurgitating.

To survive on their own, chicks must develop waterproof feathers, a process known as fledging that typically starts in mid-December and lasts a couple of weeks.

But the ice in Bellingshausen Sea colonies started to give way last year in late November.

“The ice will break up, disintegrating or breaking into floes which float away,” Fretwell explained.

“Chicks that go into the water will likely drown, but even if they manage to get back out they will probably freeze to death,” he added.

Penguin poo

“If they manage to stay on icebergs, we assume most of them will drift away and starve as the parents will not be able to find them.”

Emperor penguins have been known to find alternative sites in response to unstable sea ice, but the accelerating impact of climate change in Antarctica threatens to outpace their capacity to adapt.

“Such a strategy will not be possible if breeding habitat becomes unstable at a regional level,” the study concluded.