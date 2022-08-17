War with Russia is entering a new phase, says Ukraine's foreign minister

KYIV - The Ukraine war is entering a new phase, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday (Aug17), with pressure building as Kviv plots a counter-offensive to retake territory lost to Russia even as Moscow plans advances of its own.

"When we speak about the broader theatre of war, we are in a kind of equilibrium. We won a number of battles in the initial phase of the war. Then the Russians won a number of battles in the second phase of the war, taking under control some important cities in Donetsk and Luhansk province," Mr Kuleba said in response to a question from The Straits Times during a group interview on Wednesday.