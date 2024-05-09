War upends Ukraine’s economy in a shift that may be permanent

KYIV - Within days of Russian forces invading Ukraine in early 2022, architect Oleh Drozdov made up his mind: He would move his home and business from the besieged eastern city of Kharkiv more than 1,000km to the west, far from the fighting.

Now, with the war in its third year, his practice may finally be returning to growth, as businesses like his adapt to the conflict and search out opportunities alongside the formidable challenges.

“The storm is over. There are many holes in our boat but we are moving forward,” Mr Drozdov said from his offices in a historic building in the centre of Lviv, a city of some 700,000 people close to the Polish border.

On the city’s outskirts, cranes dot the skyline and industrial parks and other projects are being built.

In some ways, Drozdov & Partners is well placed to adapt to the shock of war. It is small and footloose, and in a country where millions of people and thousands of companies are displaced, demand for buildings and renovations is high.

“Some new opportunities have started to open up slowly,” said Mr Drozdov. “There are investments in this part of the country as businesses and people are relocating.”

His practice is among 19,000 companies that have registered in new locations within Ukraine since the invasion, according to Opendatabot, which provides data from official registries, in a mass migration of businesses from east to west that may never be reversed.

“Thanks to the adaptability of businesses, support from partners and government programmes, Ukraine is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a wartime economy,” First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told Reuters.

“If we compare the economy’s structure in 2023 with that of pre-war 2021, we clearly see this transformation. The Ukrainian economy is showing resilience and adaptability... proving its ability to navigate through difficult times.”

West wins for now

In the east of Ukraine, where fighting has raged during offensives and counteroffensives, towns and villages lie in ruins. Kharkiv is being heavily bombed.

A study by the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and the Ukrainian government published in February estimated the total cost of rebuilding the economy at US$486 billion (S$658 billion), a figure that continues to rise as more damage is incurred.

Far to the west, urban centres are faring better.

Mr Viktor Mykyta, regional governor in Zakarpattia, which borders Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, described a rush of new businesses ranging from salt production to furniture and textiles.

Before the war, the mountainous region’s economy relied heavily on tourism and remittances sent home by Ukrainians working abroad.

“When the war broke out, a lot of businesses moved, jobs were created, the budget began to be filled,” Mr Mykyta said.

Officials in Lviv region report a similar trend, with logistics, energy, construction and IT firms among those setting up operations there.

Of the few wartime foreign investments announced, most are in central and western regions – in part because they stand to benefit most should Ukraine succeed in its aim of joining the European Union one day, analysts said.

Projects include Turkish Onur Group’s plans to invest US$50 million in graphite mining in western Khmelnytskyi region and a further US$150 million in renewables in Zakarpattia.

Germany’s Bayer said it would invest €60 million (S$87 million) in its corn seed production facility in central Zhytomyr region, while Ireland’s Kingspan Group has announced a US$280 million investment in a facility in Lviv region.

Back in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, the reality is very different. Mr Oleh Synehubov, the region’s governor, said 70 per cent of large enterprises have been destroyed or relocated, or suspended their operations.

“Our regional and city budgets have fallen by 40 per cent,” he told Reuters.

World Bank data shows that businesses in eastern Ukraine experienced a 70 per cent slump in sales between the invasion and the end of 2023, and those in the south a drop of 63 per cent. In comparison, companies’ sales in the west decreased 39 per cent.