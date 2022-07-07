War-themed fashion is a hit with patriotic Ukrainians

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) - In a large fashion store in central Kyiv, a mother and her young daughter flick through T-shirts depicting a cartoon dog in a flak jacket and sunglasses.

"We have several like this," says Tatiana, adding that they may pick up something new.

"We love clothes like this so we shop here often." The T-shirts by Kyiv-based label J.Cook depict Patron, a Jack Russell dog skilled at finding landmines, who was awarded a medal by President Volodymyr Zelensky in May.

"I like little Patron," Tatiana's daughter Valeriya says, as her mother nods.

A trend for patriotic clothing in Ukraine sees T-shirt designs and slogans swiftly pick up on the latest weaponry and war developments.

J.Cook's founder, Serhii Fiut, says the Patron T-shirt is "currently the most popular" for the brand, named after British explorer James Cook, which sews garments in western Ukraine.

"In 90 per cent of cases, people choose military-themed T-shirts," the 34-year-old businessman says, sitting in a Georgian cafe in Kyiv.

"It's like a means of expression. People want to show that 'this is close to me'".

Sales of T-shirts are growing, Fiut said.

"I have a niche where people are ready to buy." Many who buy online are women getting T-shirts for partners and relatives fighting in the war, he adds.

At the large store Vsi Svoi (All Ours) on Kyiv's main shopping street - which showcases Ukraine designers - there is a wide choice of war-themed clothing.

A mannequin near the entrance wears a T-shirt showing a US Javelin anti-tank missile on a background of stylised flowers, designed by another Kyiv-based label, SIL' wear.

Mariya Iakniunas, 31, the brand's co-owner says the design, known as "Talisman", is one of the brand's most popular.