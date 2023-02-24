War in Ukraine drags into second year with no end in sight; Russia isolated in UN vote

KYIV – The war in Ukraine entered its second year with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G-7 leaders are set to coordinate more support for Ukraine on Friday.

As fighting raged on in Ukraine’s east and south, Kyiv’s allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion on Feb 24.

Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags gathered at a vigil in London. In Brussels, European Union buildings were similarly lit up in those colours.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday marking the war’s anniversary and demanding Moscow pull out and stop fighting.

There were 141 votes in favour and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria. Russia’s close ally China abstained on the UN vote.

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the action at the United Nations as “useless”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Twitter: “This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine”.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military reported increased Russian activity in the east and south as the anniversary approached, with at least 25 towns and villages in three northern regions along the Russian border under fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to seize Kyiv quickly and topple the pro-European government, but those hopes were dashed by a fierce defence and military blunders that embarrassed Moscow.

Ukraine had success with counter-offensives in late 2022 to grab back much of the territory it lost early on. Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine.

Trench warfare

The war, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” to protect Russian sovereignty, has settled into attritional trench warfare, with rising losses on both sides, particularly in 2023 in fighting in and around the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Some US and Western officials estimate Russia’s casualties at nearly 200,000 dead or wounded, while in November the top US general said more than 100,000 troops on each side had been killed or wounded.

It is impossible to independently verify casualties in what has become the worst conflict in Europe since World War II.