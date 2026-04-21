War in Iran is causing biggest energy crisis in history, IEA says

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International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said the Iran war is creating the worst energy crisis ever faced by the world.

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– The conflict between Iran and the US and Israel is creating the worst energy crisis ever faced by the world, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on April 21 .

“This is indeed the biggest crisis in history,” Dr Birol told France Inter radio in an interview broadcast on April 21 .

“The crisis is already huge, if you combine the effects of the petrol crisis and the gas crisis with Russia,” he added.

The war in the Middle East has choked up maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a conduit for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

It has also come on top of the effects of Russia’s war with Ukraine, which had already severed Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Dr Birol had said earlier in April that he viewed the current situation in global energy markets as worse than previous crises in 1973, 1979 and 2022 combined.

In March, the IEA agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat rising oil prices caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran. REUTERS