Britain’s defence minister resigns after losing bid for top Nato job

LONDON – Mr Ben Wallace on Thursday confirmed his resignation as Britain’s defence minister, offering the government his continued support while warning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to see defence as a “discretionary spend”.

Mr Wallace, who helped lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said in July that he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.

Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Mr Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, but the former Norwegian prime minister’s contract was extended by another year.

The departure of the popular Mr Wallace saddened some in the governing Conservative Party, but the move was unlikely to change London’s support for Ukraine.

In his official resignation letter, Mr Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defence to make spending cuts.

“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world-class people,” he wrote.

“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government, and savings were achieved by hollowing out.”

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “That’s all folks. Been a privilege to serve this great nation.”