Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia detained on suspicion of spying: Agencies

Russian authorities accused WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich of gathering information on a military defence complex. PHOTO: AFP
MOSCOW - Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday that a reporter with the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Mr Evan Gershkovich, had been detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage, the Interfax news agency reported.

In a statement quoted by Interfax, the FSB said it had “stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government”.

No comment was immediately available from the newspaper.

The statement said Mr Gershkovich had been tasked “by the American side” with gathering information on “the activities of one of the enterprises of the military-defence complex”. It provided no evidence.

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, 31-year-old Gershkovich worked for AFP in Moscow.

He was previously a reporter for The Moscow Times, an English-language news website.

Mr Gershkovich speaks Russian. His parents live in the United States but are originally from the Soviet Union. REUTERS, AFP

