Wagner head Prigozhin a 'war criminal', US justice chief tells hearing

Russian Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, is being investigated in Ukraine for war crimes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
58 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

WASHINGTON - The US justice chief on Wednesday branded Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner military force fighting in Ukraine, a war criminal.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland told a Senate hearing that the Justice Department is helping Ukraine investigate war crimes allegedly committed since Russia’s invasion, including by the semi-private Wagner military group.

“Mr Prigozhin, who runs this thing, is in my view a war criminal,” Mr Garland told the hearing.

“Maybe that’s inappropriate for me to say as a judge, before getting all the evidence. But I think we have more than sufficient evidence at this point for me to feel that way.

“That group, which is responsible for the attacks on the Ukrainians in the Donbas, including by bringing in prisoners from Russian prison camps – it’s just an unfathomable what they are doing.”

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Andriy Kostin has said that Kyiv is investigating Mr Prigozhin for war crimes, and Mr Garland said the United States is aiding Ukraine in its probes.

Mr Prigozhin has been a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and although Wagner operates mostly independently from the Russian army, it has had a key role in the assault on Ukraine.

In January, the United States formally designated Wagner as a transnational criminal organisation, putting it in league with Italian mafia groups and Japanese and Russian organised crime.

The designation allows wider sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa.

US Attorney-General Merrick Garland testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, on March 1, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

US legislators are pressing the administration of President Joe Biden to designate Wagner a terrorist group.

Mr Prigozhin was indicted by the justice department in 2018 for interference in US elections by the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, which he also controls. AFP

More On This Topic
Wagner chief’s feud with Russia’s military leaves questions about Ukraine battlefield results
Wagner founder has Putin’s support, but the Kremlin’s side-eye

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top