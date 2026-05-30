Voting starts in Malta parliamentary elections, ruling party set to win

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VALLETTA, May 30 - Voting in parliamentary elections opened in Malta on Saturday, with opinion polls showing the ruling Labour Party on course to win a record-breaking fourth term.

Prime Minister Robert Abela called the snap election just four years into the current five-year term, citing future challenges for the Mediterranean island stemming from the uncertain international situation.

Malta's economy is among the best performers in the European Union, growing 4% last year, with inflation low and no real unemployment. Electricity and fuel prices have been frozen for the best part of 10 years, making them the lowest in Europe.

However, concerns have been raised that the conflict in the Middle East could spike inflation in the EU's smallest member state, which is reliant on imports, and undermine tourism as aviation fuel prices rise.

Various opinion polls have consistently shown his Labour Party on course to win a comfortable majority in parliament, as it did in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

While six political parties are on the ballot paper, Labour and the opposition centrist Nationalist Party have been the only ones to make it to parliament since 1966, with the smaller parties garnering less than 5% of the vote.

Abela has campaigned on the strength of the economy, promising competence and stability.

The Nationalist Party under new leader Alex Borg has complained that the strong economy has not translated into a better quality of life.

A huge influx of migrant workers over the past decade has also raised questions over rising rents, overcrowding and pressure on infrastructure and the health service.

Results of the election are expected around midday on Sunday. REUTERS