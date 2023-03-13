Voting starts for new Scotland leader to revive independence drive

EDINBURGH - Voting to elect a new Scottish leader after Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation opened on Monday, with all three candidates pledging to reinvigorate her spluttering push to win independence.

The leadership ballot opened at noon local time on Monday with the new leader set to be announced on March 27.

Ms Sturgeon’s independence drive hit trouble after the UK government blocked her plans to hold a fresh referendum on the issue.

The vote is the Scottish National Party’s first full leadership battle since 2004.

Ms Sturgeon, who quit last month as both SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, had also became embroiled in controversy over her handling of a transgender rights row.

The leadership contenders include two women, one a devout Christian opposed to same-sex marriage, and a Muslim man.

Rising star and current finance minister Kate Forbes, 32, sparked controversy after she said she would have voted against same-sex marriage had she been a member of the Scottish parliament when the reform passed in 2014.

Ms Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, Scotland’s second largest denomination, which opposes same-sex marriage and abortion.

Health Minister Humza Yousaf, 37, has won the backing of Sturgeon allies. He is the first non-white and Muslim Cabinet member of the Scottish government.

The third candidate Ash Regan, a 38-year-old former minister, has pledged to restore unity to the party.

‘Brave hearts’

In a debate last Thursday, Mr Yousaf questioned whether Ms Forbes’ personal convictions put other people’s rights at risk.

People want a first minister who does “not believe that they are morally inferior” and who would “protect” and “advance” their rights, he said.

“I’m the only candidate that has unequivocally said they will protect everybody,” he added.