Vivid pink diamond could go for $50m at Christie's auction

GENEVA - The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction could sell for up to US$35 million (S$50 million) at a Christie’s sale of rare jewels on Nov 8, the auctioneer said on Wednesday.

“The diamond weighs 18.18 carats, which is of course an extremely fortuitous number for Asian collectors. We’ve had a huge amount of interest around the world already,” said Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewellery department in Geneva.

“The colour is exceptional. It’s a true vivid pink and a clean stone. It really, really is a gem and something that we haven’t seen in a long time at Christie’s.”

The Fortune Pink Diamond is estimated to go for US$25 million to US$35 million.

The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie’s was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got US$50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction. REUTERS

