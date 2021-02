The Covid-19 virus variant first found in Britain is "likely" linked to higher risk of death than other versions of the coronavirus, British scientists said.

The latest findings lay bare the dangers of countries easing restrictions as the B117 variant takes hold around the world.

The virus variant has spread to at least 82 countries, including Singapore. It is thought to be 30 per cent to 50 per cent more transmissible.

