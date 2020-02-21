Violinist hits the right note during brain op

An image from video footage showing violinist Dagmar Turner playing the violin as doctors monitored her movements on screens during her brain surgery on Jan 31. She helped surgeons avoid damage to her brain during the operation to remove a tumour by playing her instrument, said the British hospital where she underwent the innovative procedure. Consultant neurosurgeon Keyoumars Ashkan of King's College Hospital in London hit on the plan to ensure that areas of Ms Turner's brain responsible for intricate hand movements were not affected during the precision procedure. The medical team proposed that Ms Turner be woken up midway through the procedure so she could play and be monitored to make sure her coordination was not being affected.