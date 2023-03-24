Violence hits Paris in day of protests over Macron's pension changes

PARIS - Police fired tear gas and fought with violent black-clad anarchists in Paris on Thursday as hundreds of thousands of mainly peaceful protesters marched across France against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the pension age.

In a ninth day of nationwide protests, train and air travel was disrupted while teachers were among many professions to walk off the job, just days after the government pushed through legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

Demonstrations in central Paris were generally peaceful, but smaller groups of “Black Bloc” anarchists smashed shop windows, demolished street furniture and ransacked a McDonalds restaurant.

Clashes ensued as riot police moved in and drove back the anarchists with tear gas and stun grenades.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 123 police officers had been injured and 80 people arrested across the country.

Small groups continued to clash with police in Paris into the evening, setting bins ablaze and playing cat-and-mouse with security forces.

Labour unions fear that protests could turn more violent if the government does not heed the growing popular anger over pension curbs.

Unions called for regional action over the weekend and new nationwide strikes and protests on March 28, the day Britain’s King Charles III is due to travel to Bordeaux from Paris by train.

“This is a response to the falsehoods expressed by the president and his incomprehensible stubbornness” Ms Marylise Leon, deputy secretary-general of the CFDT union, said.

“The responsibility of this explosive situation lies not with the unions but with the government.”

Police had also fired tear gas at some protesters in several other cities, including Nantes and Bordeaux in the west, and used water cannon against others in Rennes in the north-west.

In the western town of Lorient, Ouest-France newspaper said projectiles caused a brief fire in the yard of a police station.

“There is a lot of anger, an explosive situation,” the leader of the hardline CGT union, Philippe Martinez, said at the start of a rally in Paris. Union leaders called for calm but were angry with what they called Macron’s “provocative” comments.

On Wednesday, Mr Macron broke weeks of silence on the new policy, saying he would stand firm and the law would come into force by year end. He compared protests to the Jan 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.