Vintage wooden German sailing ship sinks after collision

HAMBURG (AFP) - A collision between a vintage sailing ship and a container vessel in Germany injured five people and sunk the wooden ship which had just been restored at a cost of €1.5 million (S$2.3 million), police said.

The 43 passengers and crew aboard the "No 5 Elbe" were rescued after it was in a collision with the Cyprus-flagged container ship Astrosprinter on the Elbe River at Stade near Hamburg at around 1230 GMT on Saturday (June 8).

The 37m-long pilot schooner, built in 1883, was Hamburg's last remaining sea-going ship from the era of wooden ships and could be rented for harbour excursions, media reports said.

The ship had just been renovated over eight months in a Danish shipyard where it received new outer wooden planks and a new stern, the DPA news agency said.