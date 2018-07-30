Vintage Rolls-Royce cars used by Queen Elizabeth and British royal family to be auctioned next month

LONDON (XINHUA) - Vintage Rolls-Royce cars used by Queen Elizabeth and members of the British royal family over the past seven decades are to be auctioned next month, at prices expected to reach up to US$2.6 million (S$3.5 million).

Top of the list at the sale by auctioneers Bonhams on Sept 8 is a 1953 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Landaulette, built in celebration of Rolls-Royce's Golden Jubilee and used by Queen Elizabeth.

It was kept in the Royal Mews from 1959 until 2002, said Bonhams who have listed the price tag at between US$1.3 million to US$2.6 million. It is one of only 18 of the models ever built by Rolls-Royce.

The Phantom IV is very similar to the bridal car used to transport Meghan Markle to Windsor Castle for her May wedding to Prince Harry.

The car, used by Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, and her mother Doria as they travelled from their hotel to St George's Chapel, was another of the 18 models built only for heads of state and the most notable of public figures, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The collection of eight highly important Rolls-Royce motors, includes vehicles used by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, first wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

Also up for sale is the 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V "High Roof" State Limousine, which Bonhams has priced at between US$1.3 million and US$2 million.

The car was modified with high seats and large windows to enable the public to see the Queen as she was driven past on her visits and tours.

The limousine, also used by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on state occasions, is currently on display on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh.

Malcolm Barber, co-chairman of Bonhams told the Sunday Telegraph that only very rarely would cars like this come onto the open market, saying he could not think of another like it in his career of more than 30 years.

Of the Phantom IV, Barber said: "It's a jewel in the collection. Rolls-Royce motor cars have been present at countless historic events in recent British history, and the Heritage Fleet encapsulates the most significant models produced by the marque."