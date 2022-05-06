Villagers decry British government plan to house 1,500 asylum seekers

LINTON-ON-OUSE, Britain (AFP) - The village of Linton-on-Ouse is usually a sleepy place, but its residents are up in arms at a British government plan to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers, whose numbers will dwarf local residents.

In mid-April, 43-year-old Steve says he was walking his dog in the village in North Yorkshire when he learnt of the proposal from visiting reporters.

They "asked what I thought of what was going on", Steve tells AFP.

It was then he found out that ministers want to open a centre for male asylum seekers in the heart of the village, in northern England.

The project is based on a similar one in Greece, which has seen a wave of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea land on its islands.

It aims to help reduce the number of migrants crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats, which has soared to record highs in recent years despite government promises to tackle the issue post-Brexit.

According to the interior ministry the existing accommodation on a former Royal Air Force base which closed in 2020 "will help end the government's reliance on expensive hotels" where tens of thousands of asylum seekers live at a cost to taxpayers of £4.7 million (S$8 million) per day.

"1,500 people in a village of 700 seems to have an absence of proportionality", argues Olga Matthias, another local.

'Lose-lose'

While they say they back the idea of housing refugees in their village, Steve and Olga say they cannot understand why the Home Office chose to send such a large number to Linton-on-Ouse.

"There is nothing to do here," says Matthias, glancing down the deserted street with immaculate front gardens.

The pub closed a long time ago and the only shop does not sell much except newspapers.

There is a bus four times a day that goes to York, the nearest large city about 16km away, but the price of a return ticket at £6.50 is more than an asylum seeker's daily allowance of £5.66.