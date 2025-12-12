Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sources identified ‌the vessel to Reuters as the ​Cenk T and said its owner was Turkish.

KYIV - A bulk carrier in Ukraine’s Odesa region suffered damage and was on fire after ‍a ​Russian attack on Dec 12, two ‍sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources ​said ​the vessel was in the port of Chornomorsk, one of the Odesa region’s three big Black Sea ‍ports.

Russia last week threatened to “cut Ukraine off from the ​sea” as retaliation for ⁠Kyiv’s attacks with sea drones on unlicensed tankers heading to Russia to export its oil.

It was not immediately clear whether ​the attack deliberately targeted the ship.

One of the sources identified ‌the vessel as the ​Cenk T.

According to the MarineTraffic website, a Panama-flagged vessel bearing that name was identified as being in the Black Sea 21 hours earlier.

Reuters could not independently confirm which flag the vessel was sailing under.

A ‍source familiar with the matter told Reuters that ​the vessel’s owner is Turkish.

Ukraine’s air force reported missile and ​drone attacks on Odesa region on ‌Dec 12. REUTERS