Vessel on fire after Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region, sources say
AI generated
KYIV - A bulk carrier in Ukraine’s Odesa region suffered damage and was on fire after a Russian attack on Dec 12, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources said the vessel was in the port of Chornomorsk, one of the Odesa region’s three big Black Sea ports.
Russia last week threatened to “cut Ukraine off from the sea” as retaliation for Kyiv’s attacks with sea drones on unlicensed tankers heading to Russia
It was not immediately clear whether the attack deliberately targeted the ship.
One of the sources identified the vessel as the Cenk T.
According to the MarineTraffic website, a Panama-flagged vessel bearing that name was identified as being in the Black Sea 21 hours earlier.
Reuters could not independently confirm which flag the vessel was sailing under.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the vessel’s owner is Turkish.
Ukraine’s air force reported missile and drone attacks on Odesa region on Dec 12. REUTERS