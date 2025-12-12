Straitstimes.com header logo

Vessel on fire after Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sources identified ‌the vessel to Reuters as the ​Cenk T and said its owner was Turkish.

Sources identified ‌the vessel to Reuters as the ​Cenk T and said its owner was Turkish.

PHOTO: X

Follow topic:
  • A bulk carrier, reportedly the "Cenk T", was damaged and set ablaze in a Russian attack in Odesa region on December 12th.
  • The vessel was located in Chornomorsk port, one of Odesa's major Black Sea ports, according to a source.
  • Russia threatened to "cut Ukraine off from the sea" after Kyiv's drone attacks on Russian oil tankers.

AI generated

KYIV - A bulk carrier in Ukraine’s Odesa region suffered damage and was on fire after ‍a ​Russian attack on Dec 12, two ‍sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources ​said ​the vessel was in the port of Chornomorsk, one of the Odesa region’s three big Black Sea ‍ports.

Russia last week threatened to “cut Ukraine off from the ​sea” as retaliation for

⁠Kyiv’s attacks with sea drones on unlicensed tankers heading to Russia

to export its oil.

It was not immediately clear whether ​the attack deliberately targeted the ship.

One of the sources identified ‌the vessel as the ​Cenk T.

According to the MarineTraffic website, a Panama-flagged vessel bearing that name was identified as being in the Black Sea 21 hours earlier.

Reuters could not independently confirm which flag the vessel was sailing under.

A ‍source familiar with the matter told Reuters that ​the vessel’s owner is Turkish.

Ukraine’s air force reported missile and ​drone attacks on Odesa region on ‌Dec 12. REUTERS

More on this topic
Zelensky visits Kupyansk as Ukraine retakes parts of front-line town
US plan sees Ukraine joining EU in 2027, official tells AFP
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.