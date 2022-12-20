Verdict due in German trial of ex-Nazi camp secretary

ITZEHOE, Germany - A German court is expected to deliver its verdict on Tuesday in the case of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary accused of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

In one of the country’s last Holocaust trials, prosecutors are seeking a two-year suspended sentence for defendant Irmgard Furchner for her alleged role in the “cruel and malicious murder” of prisoners at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

Furchner, whose image the court ordered blurred in media photographs, expressed regret as the trial drew to a close this month, breaking her silence for the first time on the accusations.

“I’m sorry about everything that happened,” she told the regional court in the northern town of Itzehoe.

Furchner is the first woman to be tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades.

She had tried to abscond as the proceedings were set to begin in September 2021, fleeing the retirement home where she lives and heading to a metro station.

Furchner managed to evade police for several hours before being apprehended in the nearby city of Hamburg and held in custody for five days.

Her lawyers have called for her acquittal.

They said the evidence presented in the course of the trial “had not shown beyond doubt” that she knew of the killings.

‘Last of its kind’

The defendant was a teenager when her alleged crimes were committed and has therefore been tried in a juvenile court.

An estimated 65,000 people died at the camp near today’s Gdansk, including “Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war”, prosecutors said.

Between June 1943 and April 1945, Furchner worked in the office of camp commander Paul Werner Hoppe.

According to the case against her, she took dictation of the SS officer’s orders and handled his correspondence.