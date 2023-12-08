Venice gondola capsized after tourists reportedly stood to take selfies despite warnings

A group of tourists stood up on a gondola in Venice to take selfies despite warnings and found themselves in cold water moments later when the boat they were in capsized.

The boat was overturned when the gondolier, who instructed his passengers to remain seated, was trying to navigate a low bridge near St. Mark’s Square, media reports said. He also ended up in the water and tried to rescue his passengers.

The temperature in Venice currently ranges between 7 and 9 deg C in the day.

In a video posted by user @ienaridens69 on TikTok, at least six people are seen holding onto the overturned boat or the gondola nearby. Mandarin-speaking passengers can also be heard in the video, which has chalked up 4.3 million views since it was first posted on Dec 4.

They were later brought to safety unscathed and sought refuge at the nearby La Fenice theatre, CNN reported. While no one was injured, at least one of the tourists lost a mobile phone during the ordeal.