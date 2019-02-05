Venice could demand tourist entry fee starting in May

VENICE (DPA) - Tourists entering Italy's popular lagoon city of Venice for a single-day trip may have to begin paying an entry fee starting in May.

The price would be 3 euros (S$4.63), said Mayor Luigi Brugnaro on Monday (Feb 4).

In the coming year the fee would increase to 6 euros and can be raised to as much as 10 euros on heavy tourism days.

Visitors staying in hostels are exempt from the payment. Hotel guests already have to pay a local tax for the stay.

"We're not interested in making cash," Brugnaro said. The goal is to help pay for maintenance and cleanliness in the historic city, he said.

"We have to tell the whole world how difficult it is to administer such a special place."

The plans still have to be approved by the local council.