Venezuela's Machado due to receive Nobel Peace Prize in defiance of travel ban

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OSLO, Dec 10 - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is due to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Wednesday, in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by authorities in her home country and after spending more than a year in hiding.

However, her current whereabouts are unknown and it is unclear whether she will be ‍able to ​attend at all.

When she won the prize in October, Machado dedicated it in part to U.S. President Donald ‍Trump, who has said he himself deserved the honour.

President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, says Trump is trying to overthrow him to gain access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves and that Venezuelan ​citizens and armed ​forces will resist any such attempt.

FAMILY MEMBER COULD STEP IN

Machado, 58, is due to receive the award at a ceremony at Oslo City Hall in the presence of King Harald, Queen Sonja and Latin American leaders including Argentine President Javier Milei and Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa.

The ceremony starts at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

Should ‍she not reach Oslo, the ceremony would still go ahead. When a laureate is unable to attend, a close family member usually steps in to receive the ​prize and deliver the Nobel lecture in place of the laureate.

On Tuesday, ⁠Machado did not appear at a scheduled press conference, with the Norwegian Nobel Institute saying in a statement it was unable to say "when and how she will arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony".

"I know that she wants to come and that she is en route but that's all I know," said Kristian Berg Harpviken, the institute's director and permanent secretary to the award committee.

"We ​will make sure that it's a worthy ceremony that recognises this year's laureate, casting a spotlight on the situation in Venezuela and the importance democracy has for peace," he told public broadcaster ‌NRK.

US MILITARY STRIKES

Machado has aligned herself with hawks close to Trump who argue ​that Maduro has links to criminal gangs that pose a direct threat to U.S. national security, despite doubts raised by the U.S. intelligence community.

The Trump administration has ordered more than 20 military strikes in recent months against alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and off Latin America's Pacific coast.

Human rights groups, some Democrats and several Latin American countries have condemned the attacks as unlawful extrajudicial killings of civilians.

Venezuela's armed forces are planning to mount a guerrilla-style resistance or sow chaos in the event of a U.S. air or ground attack, according to sources with knowledge of the efforts and planning documents seen by Reuters.

PRIZE 'INTERNATIONAL VALIDATION' OF ELECTION RESULT

In 2024, Machado was barred from running in the ‍presidential election despite having won the opposition's primary by a landslide. She went into hiding in August 2024 after authorities expanded arrests of opposition figures ​following the disputed vote.

The electoral authority and top court declared Maduro the winner, but international observers and the opposition say its candidate handily won and the opposition has published ballot box-level tallies ​as evidence of its victory.

Christopher Sabatini, a senior fellow for Latin America at Chatham House, said the Nobel prize ‌had given "a strong signal of international validation ... (of) the democratic results that had been forgotten".

He told Reuters it had also elevated Machado to "a person that ... the international community and the world can hang their hopes on," he said.

"... Oftentimes democratic movements ‌need a face. They need a story." REUTERS