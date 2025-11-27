Venezuela revokes flight rights for six airlines amid escalating US tensions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A coast guard boat of the Venezuelan Navy operates off the Caribbean coast amid heightened tensions with the U.S., in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Hernandez/File Photo/File Photo

Venezuela has revoked operating rights for six major international airlines after they suspended flights to the country following a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Venezuela's civil aviation authority revoked permits for Iberia, TAP, Avianca, Latam Colombia, Turkish Airlines and Gol, with Caracas saying in a statement that the carriers had "joined actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States" by "unilaterally" halting commercial flights.

The U.S. FAA last week warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela due to the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around" the country.

Caracas said the U.S. safety alert says has no authority over its airspace.

The U.S. military has been deploying forces to the Caribbean for months amid worsening relations with Venezuela, to combat what it has portrayed as President Nicolas Maduro's role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans. Maduro has denied the allegations and says U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to oust him.

Several international airlines have canceled flights to Venezuela in recent days, ignoring Caracas's 48-hour deadline to resume services.

Iberia said it wishes to restart flights to Venezuela as soon as full safety conditions are in place.

Air Europa and Plus Ultra had suspended flights but did not have their permits revoked. REUTERS